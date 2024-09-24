The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $55,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

