Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.