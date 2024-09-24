Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,519 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

