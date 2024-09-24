Financial Review: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.34% 42.18% 7.69% Acadia Realty Trust 0.20% 0.03% 0.02%

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lamar Advertising pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 950.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Acadia Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.16 billion 6.40 $495.76 million $4.87 27.77 Acadia Realty Trust $345.52 million 6.87 $19.87 million $0.08 287.50

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

