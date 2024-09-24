Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Royale Energy
Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.
