John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $13.47. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 87,544 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

