Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.51

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.51 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 366.40 ($4.89). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 365.90 ($4.88), with a volume of 7,901,647 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,463.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

