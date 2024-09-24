Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,357.85

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,357.85 ($58.17) and traded as high as GBX 4,886.50 ($65.22). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,872 ($65.03), with a volume of 2,572,472 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($49.39) to GBX 4,000 ($53.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 36.96 ($0.49) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 6,621.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Unilever
In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($63.24), for a total transaction of £138,876,797.26 ($185,366,787.59). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
