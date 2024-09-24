Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.92 and traded as high as C$11.81. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 2,623,619 shares changing hands.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

