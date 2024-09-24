DH (TSE:DH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DH Corp (TSE:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.51. DH shares last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 741,575 shares.
DH Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.49.
About DH
DH Corp, formerly Davis + Henderson Corporation, is a Canada-based financial technology provider. The Company offers lending and payments solutions in Canada, and lending and integrated core solutions in the United States. Its segments include Global Transaction Banking Solutions (GTBS), which comprises its operations in the United States and other international locations; Canadian segment, which comprises its operations in Canada; Lending & Integrated Core (L&IC) segment, which comprises its operations in the United States, and Corporate.
