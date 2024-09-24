5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as high as C$6.99. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 49,942 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$607.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3728549 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.