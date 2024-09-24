John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.85. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 20,487 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $653,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

