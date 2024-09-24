John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.85. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 20,487 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
