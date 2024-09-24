Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.54

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$85.54 and traded as high as C$91.78. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$89.86, with a volume of 474,413 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.54.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.5134948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

