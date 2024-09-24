Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.59

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.59 and traded as high as $50.40. Tencent shares last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 1,438,962 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent

Tencent Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $469.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.