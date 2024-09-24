Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares trading hands.
Pacific Drilling Trading Down 15.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
Pacific Drilling Company Profile
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
