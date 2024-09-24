Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 46,481 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
