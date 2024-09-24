Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 46,481 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.