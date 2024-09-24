Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.33

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.33 and traded as high as $23.49. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 132,403 shares trading hands.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.