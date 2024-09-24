Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.35. Gaia shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 40,014 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

