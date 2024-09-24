Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Movano shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 132,982 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Movano in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Movano Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Movano

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Movano by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Movano by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,876,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movano by 113.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

