G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.71

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.93. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 7,168 shares traded.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

About G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

