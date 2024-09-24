Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $13.51. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 98,791 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $48,002.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,523.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 12,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,907 shares of company stock worth $3,616,726. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.