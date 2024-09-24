ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.74

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.74 and traded as high as $56.90. ABB shares last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 110,686 shares trading hands.

ABB Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

