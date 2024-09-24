Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 69,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 73,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Satixfy Communications Trading Down 3.9 %
Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.
