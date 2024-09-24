East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading 1.7% Higher

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

Further Reading

