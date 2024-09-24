CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Trading Down 2%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.89. 30,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 32,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALC

CalciMedica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Analysts predict that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CalciMedica

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 54,000 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 364,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,809.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 78,443 shares of company stock worth $286,491. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.