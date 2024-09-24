Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Trading Up 74.9%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) rose 74.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 139,621,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,891% from the average daily volume of 1,552,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Treasure Global Stock Up 74.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

