SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Stock Price Down 1%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. 50,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The company has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. SHF had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 27.99%.
SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.
