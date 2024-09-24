Head-To-Head Contrast: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and TruBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A TruBridge $336.56 million 0.55 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.46

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Venus Acquisition and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

TruBridge has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given TruBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% TruBridge -15.93% 6.57% 3.03%

Summary

TruBridge beats Venus Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

