TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
