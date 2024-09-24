TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

