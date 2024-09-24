Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on J. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.09.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

