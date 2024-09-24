StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

