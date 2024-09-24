Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
