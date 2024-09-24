Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants makes up about 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.