Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
