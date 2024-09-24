Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

