Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257,979.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257,979.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 196,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

