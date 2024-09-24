Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NHTC opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
