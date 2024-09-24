Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Critical Review

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18% Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Osisko Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A Osisko Development $21.73 million 8.45 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.48

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

