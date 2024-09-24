Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $111.80 and last traded at $111.80, with a volume of 152512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

