Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 5793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.