Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 5793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $566,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

