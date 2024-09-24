The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Receives C$0.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$223.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of C$41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

