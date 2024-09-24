FY2026 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Boosted by B. Riley

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,827 shares of company stock worth $20,042,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

