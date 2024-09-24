Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) PT at $13.88

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AM opened at $15.15 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

