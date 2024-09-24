Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $9.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.68. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2026 earnings at $35.09 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $505.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.79 and its 200 day moving average is $557.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

