BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) versus Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Financial Comparison

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $2.34 billion 2.85 $622.63 million $9.67 11.19 BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 1.83 $14.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Wintrust Financial and BEO Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 17.02% 12.71% 1.10% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus target price of $118.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

