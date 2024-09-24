Head to Head Contrast: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 6 2 0 1.91 Rexford Industrial Realty 1 4 5 0 2.40

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential downside of 22.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 153.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.19 $105.49 million $0.15 260.80 Rexford Industrial Realty $867.49 million 13.01 $238.02 million $1.09 47.53

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 4.51% 3.21% 0.92% Rexford Industrial Realty 30.71% 3.31% 2.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 371 properties with approximately 45.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

