Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Head-To-Head Review

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Heliogen N/A -418.04% -126.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and Heliogen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.89 $613.00 million N/A N/A Heliogen $3.92 million 2.60 -$129.60 million ($22.66) -0.08

Analyst Recommendations

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Talen Energy and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Heliogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Heliogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy



Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Heliogen



Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

