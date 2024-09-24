Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Head to Head Survey

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Ellington Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $68.45 million 4.85 $3.71 million $0.10 146.50 Ellington Credit $10.93 million 13.17 $4.56 million $0.29 24.24

Ellington Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ellington Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Ellington Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Volatility and Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit pays out 331.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.93% 1.10% 0.58% Ellington Credit N/A 15.19% 2.09%

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.