JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 1,487 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.
