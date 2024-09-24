JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 1,487 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCPI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 208,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

