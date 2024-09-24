Raymond James Comments on Vecima Networks Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$20.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01. The company has a market cap of C$504.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.