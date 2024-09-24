Raymond James Comments on Vecima Networks Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 2.4 %
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$20.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01. The company has a market cap of C$504.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
