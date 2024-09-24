Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

