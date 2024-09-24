Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Trading Up 38%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 38% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 429,719,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,734% from the average daily volume of 15,162,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Expion360 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $871,065.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 176.38% and a negative net margin of 168.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expion360 Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

